Incorta, the Direct Data Platform, announced the launch of the Incorta Partner Program, a new and improved partner program built to support the company’s rapid global expansion.

The Incorta Partner Program gives businesses everything they need to help their customers maximize the value of their data with Incorta – including educational resources, support and expertise, and other generous incentives. The effort is led by Steve Walden, Incorta’s new EVP of Business Development & Strategy, who joined the company in October 2021. Prior to Incorta, Walden held senior leadership roles at Alteryx and Collibra, overseeing partnerships and alliances at each company as SVP of Business Development.

“Great partnerships are foundational to Incorta’s success – they are a huge part of how we deliver such a powerful data analytics advantage to our customers,” said Walden. “With the launch of the new Incorta Partner Program, we are ready to scale our partner ecosystem globally to meet fast-growing demand for unified data analytics platforms like Incorta.”

Partner Program Benefits

The Incorta Partner Program provides generous incentives and benefits for partners to build a successful Incorta Practice, including:

Software license discounts

Deal registration protection and referral fees

Free training and technical certifications

Extensive sales, marketing, and technical enablement support, including resources traditionally reserved for internal employees, such as access to our notes on deal progress, deal stage, and key contacts at Incorta who can help.

For more information about the Incorta Partner Program, please visit www.incorta.com/partners