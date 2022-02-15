Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced a series of new updates and benefits for its robust Partner Program. These enhancements reflect the ways in which Pure’s services-led strategy and portfolio is enabling new levels of flexibility, agility, transparency, and simplicity for partners.

Pure has been 100% channel led since its founding, and providing a world class Partner Program is critical to its success. To deliver continuous improvements to the Program, Pure aligns partner feedback, customer needs, and its company strategy to advance its Program in ways that help partners drive faster, smarter, and more innovative business.

“As the only storage vendor delivering subscriptions fully through the channel, our partners are essential to achieving our mission of meeting global business and technology needs, which is why the modernization of our Partner Program is moving in lockstep with Pure’s evolution as a services-led company. We’re proud to set the bar for partner programs, delivering unmatched simplicity, flexibility, and value to our partners so we can continue growing together.” – Wendy Stusrud, VP of Global Partner Sales, Pure Storage

