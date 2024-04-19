Here are a recap on some of the stories this week:
- Update from John Cammalleri from the recent HP Amplify conference
- Want to simplify your cybersecurity journey? Check out what Senteon has to offer.
- Check out what you missed at the recent Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summits in Houston and Jacksonville last week.
- Our Security Podcast this week was with Exabeam on TDIR
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Casey Huffling from ScanSource
- Find out more about AgileBlue’s defense against cyber attacks
Coming up: ChannelNext is back in Niagara Falls on June 3-4. Several vendors will join us. See www.channelnext.ca for more details. Here is what Acronis will present