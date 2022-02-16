Unitrends, a Kaseya company and a global leader of all-in-one enterprise backup and continuity solutions, announced the launch of the ION Series of desktop backup appliances and an industry-leading Cyber Assurance Program. These new appliances provide the best-in-breed data protection MSPs and SMBs require—including features like automated disaster recovery (DR) testing, immutable storage, AI-based ransomware detection and more—in a form factor and noise level that fits any small client site or small office. With the ION and ION+, there’s no longer a need for a server rack.

“IT professionals face huge challenges when it comes to data protection. These challenges include ever-evolving cyberthreats and a growing number of IT requirements that are outpacing IT staff growth,” said Joe Noonan, General Manager of Unitrends. “Unitrends is setting a new standard, with enterprise-level protection that fits any budget.”

For more information on the ION Series, visit: https://www.unitrends.com/ion-backup-appliance-models.