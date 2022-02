Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint announced that in addition to providing email protection and information archiving solutions to Canadian customers, it can now also provide its full advanced threat detection capabilities via its Canadian data centre.

Doing so ensures full compliance with Canada’s Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) requiring data residency, and it gives Canadian businesses more sophisticated protection against cyberattacks. This includes visibility into their most attacked people and email protection against ransomware which costs Canadian businesses $6.35M.

