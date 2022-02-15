iXsystems announced new growth milestones over the past 12 months with a 70% Year-over-Year revenue increase. The impressive growth is due to rising adoption of TrueNAS Open Storage software and applicable storage systems, including TrueNAS M-Series, TrueNAS R-Series, TrueNAS X-Series, and TrueNAS Mini storage systems.

While the enterprise storage industry is seeing a rise in demand, iX significantly outperformed the market in 2021. Led by TrueNAS Enterprise, the only Open Source unified software defined storage to provide business-grade capabilities, customers are choosing the platform for its full-featured, unified (block/file/object) storage for both flash performance and disk capacity. Now with over 1.1 million deployments and a new milestone of two exabytes of data under management, TrueNAS has delivered true storage freedom to thousands of organizations around the globe.

check out our last interview with them in December 2020: https://e-channelnews.com/ixsystems-launches-truecommand-cloud-and-channel-program-for-msps-resellers/