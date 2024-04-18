Casey Huffling, is SVP, Specialty at ScanSource. She is a proven leader within the channel. Casey began her career in the channel when she joined ScanSource over 17 years ago and has held positions in sales and supplier services. She has an evident passion for sales and customer engagement that has played a key role in building and nurturing longtime partnerships, and her relationship-driven approach to helping partners and suppliers uncover new avenues for growth brings unique value to the ScanSource sales team.

During our conversation, Casey reflected on her unexpected path into the tech industry, her experiences at ScanSource, and the company’s support for women’s career development.

She emphasized the role of mentors and discussed the impact of a female boss who has been a significant influence throughout her nearly 20-year tenure at ScanSource. Casey also advocated for women to explore opportunities in the tech industry, highlighting the ever-evolving nature of the field and its potential to positively impact personal and professional life. She emphasized the value of taking risks and learning from failure, encouraging women to pursue fulfilling careers. Additionally, she shared her personal passion for running and its role in maintaining mental and physical well-being.