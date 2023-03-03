Here are the week’s top stories:
- Interview with Net Sciences, Pinpoint Search Group, TraitWare, HighWire Networks, Avanzar IT Systems and Crosshair Cyber at our Cybersecurity event in Phoenix last month!
- Our Secure Connections Podcast this week was with SlashNext
- Skyhigh Security announced a new partner program
- A discussion with Dino Cooper, CEO of UK-based Viadex
- Our Women in Tech Interview this week was with Ashley Cole
- Jonathan Cole joins security awareness training provider CybeReady
Coming up at the end of the month: Cybersecurity Expo at TopGolf in Edison, New Jersey on March 30th. Visit www.iotssa.com for details!