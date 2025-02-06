We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

Justin Chapman, Director of Press Start, presented his company, which he founded in 1996. He also touched on the evolution of the IT industry, noting his company’s transition to contract-based services and the impact of AI on productivity. He emphasized Press Start’s commitment to detail, effective employee training, and a high retention rate, which contributes to a positive company culture. The discussion also addressed the current challenges in the UK market, including rising wages and taxes post-Brexit, while underscoring the importance of maintaining high service standards.

