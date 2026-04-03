We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

Lyle Kirshenbaum and Esty Kirshenbaum, founders of Wired for the Future talked about the company’s history, services, culture, and growth strategy. They recounted a pivot more than 25 years ago from residential wiring to full IT services, the decision to leave prior employment to pursue the business full time, and the firm’s 25th anniversary milestone.

They detailed Wired for the Future’s service mix and target verticals, noting active coverage of legal, medical, and manufacturing clients while deliberately avoiding higher-risk sectors such as restaurants and hotels. The team described a hardware-forward model that supplies and configures equipment on multi-year lifecycles, a consultative relationship model that functions as an outsourced IT department, and emphasis on cybersecurity preparedness and practical AI guidance for clients. Company culture and team practices, including weekly team lunches and an open collaborative office, were presented as differentiators, as well as personal follow-up after ticket closure and live phone answering.

To see the full story and a complete list of all winners, visit: https://www.e-channelnews.com/the-channels-best-2025-recognizing-excellence-in-the-it-industry/