Kyndryl announced the availability of Kyndryl Cloud Uplift, formerly Skytap, in Microsoft Canadian data center regions. This expansion provides Canadian enterprises a fast, low-risk, self-serve way to move and modernize mission-critical legacy applications on Microsoft Azure while keeping data in Canada.

“Together with Kyndryl, we’re enabling Canadian organizations to move and modernize mission-critical systems in Microsoft Canadian data center regions with confidence,” said Matt Milton, President, Microsoft Canada. “With the ability to migrate as-is workloads, organizations can move faster and start realizing value sooner.”

“Canadian enterprises need an approach that speeds up the modernization of their mission-critical workloads while preparing them for what’s next,” said Brian Medeiros, President, Kyndryl Canada. “Kyndryl Cloud Uplift provides a low-risk, accelerated path to Microsoft Azure, giving customers the foundation to modernize, scale operations and access to AI innovation.”

While cloud has become a key driver of business agility, Canadian leaders face operational and regulatory complexity as they try to modernize without disrupting critical systems. According to the Kyndryl Readiness Report, 67% of leaders say innovation is delayed by foundational technology issues, and 81% are increasingly concerned about the geopolitical risks of storing and managing data in global cloud environments, with 60% changing cloud strategies in response.

Kyndryl Cloud Uplift addresses these realities by enabling enterprises to replicate and run IBM Power (AIX, IBM i, Linux) on Microsoft Azure without re-architecting or rewriting applications so they can reduce migration risk while maintaining performance and day‑to‑day operations. And because Kyndryl Cloud Uplift is available in Microsoft Canadian data center regions, organizations can keep data within Canada as they modernize and adopt modern cloud services and AI at their own pace.

Canada is the fifth geographic region to offer Kyndryl Cloud Uplift following the acquisition of Skytap in May 2024, reinforcing Kyndryl’s commitment to delivering locally compliant solutions with global deployment options to customers. Canada marks the fourteenth Microsoft data center region where Kyndryl Cloud Uplift is available.

