Hisense, becomes an increasingly important part of everyday technology, Why? Every year during Earth Day (happening April 22nd this year), millions of households around the world pause to reflect on their impact and take simple actions to care for the planet, from recycling and planting trees to cutting back on energy use. As home electronics play a larger role in daily life, improving energy efficiency has become a key focus of innovation.

Greener technology begins long before a Hisense TV reaches the living room. In 2025, Hisense Hitachi’s Huangdao Factory was recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as the world’s first Sustainability Lighthouse in the VRF sector, showcasing how AI-driven production enables more efficient, environmentally responsible manufacturing. Building on this achievement, the Hisense Visual Technology Qingdao Factory was recognized by WEF as a Customer Centricity Lighthouse, becoming the first and only Lighthouse factory in the global television industry.

These dual recognitions reflect a broader shift in Hisense’s manufacturing network toward sustainability and operational excellence — a foundation that extends naturally into its 2026 TV lineup. Hisense’s latest models showcase energy-aware innovation across hardware and smart features. The upcoming UR9 series, set to launch in Canada this May, features Adaptive Light Sensor and energy-saving modes to adjust brightness and power use, helping users manage electricity more efficiently.

Hisense is also extending its sustainability approach beyond the product itself. Eco-care packaging uses FSC®100 per cent certified wood and fibre materials, sourced from responsibly managed forests, reducing environmental impact throughout the production and delivery process.

Hisense is also advancing product-level environmental assessment, with Laser Projector C3 undergoing Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and product carbon footprint (PCF) verification by SGS, supporting transparent evaluation of environmental impact across the product lifecycle. The C3 will be available in Canada later this spring.

Many environmental improvements are happening quietly — through engineering advances that improve efficiency, reduce waste and extend product lifecycles without changing how people experience technology. This reflects Hisense’s vision of “Innovating a Brighter Life,” developing technology that enhances entertainment while steadily lowering its environmental impact.

For more information, please visit hisense-canada.com