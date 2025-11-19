Mike Hitt, Director – ITAD Lifecycle Services at Ingram Micro

Mike talked about IT asset disposal processes, highlighting the critical aspects of data security and environmental compliance. He elaborated on the potential for repurposing or selling devices that still have usable life, which can benefit both the environment and company budgets. Ingram Micro offers comprehensive solutions to assist businesses in managing their IT asset disposal (ITAD) and IT asset management (ITAM) programs effectively. Mike encouraged channel partners to consider these services to enhance their offerings and support sustainability initiatives.