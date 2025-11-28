Larry O’Connor, founder and CEO of Other World Computing (OWC), discussed the company’s focus on enhancing the longevity and performance of devices through various technology solutions. He emphasized that OWC’s products are platform-agnostic, meeting high standards of quality and certification from both Apple and Intel. He highlighted the unique capability of their software to operate seamlessly between Mac and PC, which sets OWC apart in the market.

Larry outlined OWC’s mission to provide sustainable technology solutions that prioritize durability over planned obsolescence. He explained that the company aims to educate customers on maximizing their existing technology investments, thereby improving workflows without the need for constant hardware upgrades.

The conversation also addressed the financial implications of sustainability, with Larry advocating for long-lasting products that remain compatible with future technologies. He emphasized the importance of customer satisfaction and trust in fostering repeat purchases and referrals, rather than prioritizing short-term profits. Additionally, Larry introduced OWC’s Energize application, designed to improve the performance of camera cards by allowing users to reset them to factory settings, thus extending their lifespan and enhancing data security.