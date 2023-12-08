Julian Lee welcomed Randal Wark and Paolo Del Nibletto to discuss the wrap-up of 2023 and projections for 2024 in the IT channel. They discussed the mainstream impact of cybersecurity and how it has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes. They also delved into the importance of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence trends in the channel community, stressing the need for cybersecurity to be integrated into all aspects of digital transformation.

MSPs are vulnerable to cyber attacks, and it is essential that they take cybersecurity seriously. Compliance and privacy are also important considerations, and companies need to be aware of laws and regulations in their region.

They also discussed the complex landscape of data privacy regulations, including GDPR and upcoming regulations. They emphasized that compliance is necessary for businesses operating globally and that MSPs can help educate their clients on these issues. The potential of AI and its impact on various industries was also discussed, with the group predicting that there will be a convergence of technologies and that innovators in the IT industry are already working on this. They also touched on the need for strategic partnerships and collaboration in the industry to keep up with the rapid pace of change.

The meeting section covered a wide range of topics related to sustainability, AI, and the future of the channel. They emphasized the need for a collective effort to achieve sustainability goals and the importance of making sustainability a competitive advantage in business.

More to come on this in the coming months….