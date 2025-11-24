Jeffrey Jansen, Vendor Relationship Officer at PC Corp, an MSP and IT Consulting firm based in Alberta. He is also Advisory Council Member for the Trust X Alliance.

Jeffrey emphasized the need for building partnerships and ecosystems to tackle customer challenges on a global scale. He outlined PC Corp’s dedication to sustainability, aligning their efforts with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to measure their impact.

He shared a case study demonstrating how they supported a customer in managing the lifecycle of technology assets, which led to ethical recycling and cost savings. Additionally, he stressed the importance of preserving the human element in the technology sector, prioritizing communication and connection.

See our 2024 interview with Jeffrey: https://www.e-channelnews.com/interview-with-pc-corp-at-ingram-micro-one-2024/