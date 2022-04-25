Climate Change. Environmental Impact. Carbon Footprint. Sustainability. These are some buzz words that we hear often. Most people agree that something has to be done. Many experts already know why, what, when and how it has to be done. HP took this one step further by making part of their business culture.

They are leading the charge in sustainability in the tech industry and hoping that other vendors will follow. The program is open to HP channel partners and it’s a game changer on many levels. Channel Partners need this. They will want it when they truly understand what it really is. This is not just about doing the right thing, it is also about being a smart business and creating real social justice to differentiate your company. Want to attract top talent? Why not show that your company is on the leading edge of social justice?

There are many ways you can justify jumping on this HP sustainability program, but how do you get started? The first step is know what you may not know by simply taking the sustainability self-assessment tool (for free) to see how you compare.

HP Amplify Impact is an industry-first partner assessment, resource, and training program providing the tools required to identify potential gaps and the guidance necessary to achieve partner goals.

Once you digest the reality and gravity of the issue, then you can engage with the HP team to gear up. Did you know that you can also get access to funding for implementing this program? Do it because it’s the right thing to do. Do it because it makes smart business sense. Do it because it can motivate your employees and customers. Do it because you can make money from it. Whatever the reason you pick, just do it. I am sure you will be glad you did!

