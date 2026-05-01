

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced the availability of Canada data residency for Check Point SASE, enabling Canadian organizations to process and store key SASE security data within Canada.

This expansion follows the recent launch of Check Point WAF and further reinforces Check Point’s commitment to the Canadian market. By enabling Canada data residency for Check Point SASE, organizations gain greater control over where sensitive network and security telemetry is processed, helping organizations support their compliance efforts with Canadian privacy and data residency requirements without compromising enterprise-grade security capabilities. Key SASE data, including traffic inspection and session data, security event logs, metadata, and tenant configuration,[HK1] [IP2] [IP3] is processed and stored within Canada, giving security, IT, and compliance teams greater transparency when addressing regulatory or audit requirements around data location.

“Canadian organizations are operating in an increasingly complex regulatory and privacy environment,” said Amit Bareket, Vice President, Cloud & SASE Customer Experience at Check Point Software Technologies. “Canada data residency for Check Point SASE gives customers the ability to leverage our full SASE platform and centralized policy management to help support local processing for Canadian compliance and data sovereignty requirements.”

Check Point SASE’s Canada data residency capability is designed to support organizations’ compliance efforts by helping ensure that critical network and security telemetry remains within Canada.[HK4] [IP5] [HK6] Other key benefits include:

· Processing and storage of key SASE data within Canada, including traffic inspection, session data, logs, metadata, and configuration[HK7] [IP8] [IP9]

· Support for Canadian privacy and data residency requirements without reducing security capabilities

· Full access to the complete Check Point SASE platform, including Private Access (ZTNA), Internet Access (Secure Web Gateway), and SaaS Security (CASB)

· Local data handling combined with global scale, backed by Check Point’s worldwide backbone and high-availability architecture

Canada joins the United States, European Union, India, and Australia as a fully supported data residency region for Check Point SASE, reflecting the company’s continued investment in regionally aligned security architectures that meet customers where their regulatory requirements are. Check Point SASE support teams operate globally, and customer information is handled solely as required to support service delivery

Availability

Check Point SASE Canada data residency is generally available to new customers immediately. Existing customers requiring Canada data residency should contact their Check Point representative to discuss onboarding options.