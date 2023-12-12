Host: Randal Wark Panelists: Shane Gibson, Chris Black and LSP Chandrashekar

Future-Proofing Your Business with Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, AI, and Sustainability! In today’s world, digital transformation is no longer optional for businesses, but a necessity. The rise of AI, like ChatGPT, has had an enormous impact on the way we operate in every field. Cybersecurity is of paramount importance to every company, and it cannot be overlooked.

To ensure the longevity of your managed service business, it is essential to manage the challenges associated with digital transformation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and sustainability. Join us as we venture into the future and explore what lies ahead in this new era of AI.