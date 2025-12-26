Canadian-based TrojAI, an enterprise security platform for artificial intelligence (AI), recently announced the launch of its new AI runtime defense solution for agentic AI workflows, TrojAI Defend for MCP. Model Context Protocol is a significant development that enhances communication between AI agents and third-party services, while also introducing new risks.

In this discussion, Lee Weiner, CEO of TrojAI, talked about the necessity of establishing guardrails before deploying AI technologies to ensure secure adoption. He also addressed the trend of shadow AI, where employees independently use AI tools, and the challenges this poses for data protection and compliance. Lee described TrojAI’s approach to monitoring these interactions, particularly with large, regulated enterprises. Julian raised concerns about the reckless adoption of AI technologies, urging organizations to implement safeguards proactively.