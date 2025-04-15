Coro, one of North America’s fastest-growing cybersecurity companies, announced the recent appointment of Joe Sykora as its first GM of The Americas.

Joe brings executive leadership experience from cybersecurity’s most dominant players. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Partner Sales at Proofpoint, a leading cybersecurity and compliance company. Before that, he served as Vice President of Global Sales and Channels at Bitdefender, supporting more than 10,000 Cloud and MSP partners. Prior to Bitdefender, he spent over seven years at Fortinet as Vice President of Americas Channels, Sales Operations, and Advanced Technologies.

In this interview, Joe discussed his role and the current market landscape, highlighting the impact of economic volatility on enterprise deals while noting that Coro continues to thrive by focusing on small and medium-sized businesses. He outlined Coro’s comprehensive cybersecurity platform, which integrates 14 solutions, including endpoint protection and cloud security, tailored for users with limited IT resources, making it particularly advantageous for managed service providers (MSPs).