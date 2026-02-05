Vineet Sharma, newly appointed Chief of Alliances at Zetaris, unveiled a “zero-copy” approach to enterprise intelligence. By utilizing a federated query engine and a unique “Query Director,” Zetaris allows organizations to leave data in its original location while directing queries to the optimal engine. This method eliminates the need for expensive, time-consuming data migrations and ETL pipelines, delivering up to 40% in cloud cost savings for large-scale customers.

Through high-tier partnerships with Cisco, Hitachi, and Equinix, Zetaris is deploying hybrid “AI Pods” that provide the low-latency, governed data access required for 2026 AI initiatives. Vineet emphasized that the platform’s performance is highly competitive with traditional monolithic systems, offering a faster time-to-value by bypassing the data-unification bottleneck.

Check out our past interview with Zetaris: https://www.e-channelnews.com/data-virtualization-company-zetaris-expands-channel-program/