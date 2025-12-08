Guests: Biagio Settecase and Michael Roach of ITCloud, a cloud services provider and distributor that primarily works with and empowers a network of IT resellers, MSPs, and other channel partners.

Michael and Biagio announced a new partnership with Nord Security, emphasizing its significance in the cybersecurity sector. They expressed enthusiasm for upcoming developments slated for January and noted their collaboration with Microsoft to provide solutions for small businesses. They mentioned a strategic shift in their channel approach under Carl Emond’s leadership, aimed at improving training and support for MSPs.

See their last interview: https://www.e-channelnews.com/interview-with-itcloud-at-channelnext-west-2025/