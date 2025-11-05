Guests: Fadi Mansour and Don Ferguson of Ericsson, a Swedish multinational company that is a global leader in providing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure, software, and services to telecommunications service providers and enterprises.

Fadi and Don talked about on Ericsson’s strategic shift in the market following its acquisition of Cradlepoint, enabling the company to expand its offerings to enterprise solutions in addition to traditional carrier partnerships. They mentioned the need for reliable communications for business continuity, along with the integration of AI with 5G technology. They also introduced the concept of private cellular networks, highlighting their potential to enhance security and coverage for large facilities, particularly for applications such as autonomous vehicles. The conversation also addressed the increasing demand for 5G capabilities across various sectors, including manufacturing and mining, with an emphasis on the importance for MSPs to adopt 5G technology to remain competitive in a rapidly changing environment.