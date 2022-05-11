Addigy has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list.

Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Addigy is a leading cloud-based Apple device management platform, offering MSPs and IT teams a powerful and secure way to manage their fleet of macOS, iOS, iPadOS and tvOS devices worldwide. The only multi-tenant Apple device management and mobile device management (MDM) solution built for both MSPs and enterprise IT teams, Addigy provides IT admins with real-time device access, zero-touch deployment, asset management, monitoring and automated remediation, instant remote control, software deployment, always-on compliance, patch management, and more.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“Although I started Addigy, its success is due to the team and culture we’ve built,” said Jason Dettbarn, co-founder and CEO of Addigy. “Hiring ideal team players is incredibly important – people who are driven, humble, and emotionally intelligent. With the right people on board, the culture has developed naturally with a spirit of trust, openness, curiosity, and passion. Unlike other tech companies, we don’t attract people with the promise of coconut water in the fridge; instead, people come to Addigy to join a team of pros who are all pulling toward the same goal and having a great time in the process.”



“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

Source: Addigy