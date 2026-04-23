OVHcloud and Alchemy announced a strategic relationship. Together, the two companies will enable decentralized app and chain developers to benefit from Alchemy’s powerful suite of tools and Supernodes, Alchemy’s blockchain engine, on the secure, de-centralized and high-performance foundation of OVHcloud’s cloud infrastructure.

“Alchemy is one of the cornerstones of the blockchain industry,” said Omar Abi Issa, Global Director for Blockchain, Web3 and AI at OVHcloud. “The team provides essential building blocks for the industry across a number of chains and ecosystems, offering unparalleled functionality including orchestration, dev tools, wallets and data for any blockchain-native design, development or hosting, especially businesses that require their infrastructure to be compliant with industry regulations. We’re delighted to formally announce our relationship, and together, we will power the future of Web3.

“Infrastructure is the thing most developers don’t want to think about. Our customers range from startups shipping fast to institutions operating in highly regulated markets, like JP Morgan, Robinhood, Visa, Stripe and Coinbase and the common thread is they all need reliability and performance without overpaying for it. OVHcloud’s bare metal foundation lets us deliver that across regions at a price point that actually makes sense for Web3 builders,” said William Platt, COO of Alchemy.

The strategic relationship has already started to have an impact. The performance-price ratio offered by OVHcloud has enabled Alchemy to scale to new regions ahead of schedule, even in highly regulated markets, helping developers around the world to launch decentralized apps and chains faster. The OVHcloud platform seamlessly interconnects with Alchemy’s existing cloud infrastructure, including hyperscale offerings, giving Alchemy a truly multi-cloud environment.

“The relationship has been built over a number of years,” continued Abi Issa. “We initially worked with Bware Labs in 2022, helping them to deploy Blast, one of the world’s fastest blockchain API platforms. Bware was acquired by Alchemy in 2024, and during discussions with the team, we realised that a strategic relationship between our two brands had truly incredible potential.”

Earlier this year, Alchemy supported OVHcloud’s blockchain startup accelerator, helping to build an ecosystem where startups, enterprises, and partners co-innovated and worked to deliver the next generation of blockchain services at global scale.

“We’re proud to be working with such a forward-looking organization, enabling Alchemy users to develop their visions for new blockchain applications at speed and without restrictions, knowing that the underlying cloud infrastructure is also built on the core blockchain ethos, supporting Alchemy’s vision. We can’t wait to see what the future holds,” concluded Abi Issa.