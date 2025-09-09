Syncro and ThreatDown announced a new partnership to streamline how Managed Service Providers (MSPs) purchase, provision and bill their security services.

Through the integration, MSPs can now purchase ThreatDown solutions directly through the Syncro Marketplace, provision them instantly for clients, and consolidate charges through Syncro’s Universal Billing model. This eliminates the need for multiple vendor portals and invoices, helping MSPs save time, reduce administrative overhead, and deliver enterprise‑grade security faster.

“Empowering the channel is truly at the heart of everything we do,” said Kendra Krause, general manager at ThreatDown. “Our partnership with Syncro reflects our channel-first commitment, providing MSPs with scalable cybersecurity solutions and the resources they need to confidently protect their clients.”

“MSPs want enterprise-level security, but without enterprise-level complexity,” said Andy Cormier, channel chief, Syncro. “We partnered with ThreatDown for exactly that: proven protection that’s turnkey to operationalize, with a clear path to Managed Detection & Response (MDR) when MSPs want ThreatDown’s security experts managing client environments. Whether they want to stay hands-on or step up to MDR, Syncro’s Universal Billing is zero touch. Every license is auto-mapped and auto-invoiced to the right customer, with no spreadsheets, no portal hopping, and no month-end reconciliation.”

ThreatDown is recognized for its portfolio of award-winning, easy-to-use threat detection and response products and services. Through the partnership, available ThreatDown solutions include: Managed Detection & Response (MDR), Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Managed Threat Hunting, Endpoint Protection, Email Security, Mobile Security, DNS Filtering, Application Block, Patch Management, and Vulnerability Assessment.

“This partnership between ThreatDown and SyncroMSP is a game-changer for the MSP community,” said Brian Kane, VP of MSP Channels at ThreatDown. “By combining ThreatDown’s advanced security platform with Syncro’s powerful RMM and PSA tools, we’re enabling a whole new network of partners to simplify protection, strengthen their service offerings, and deliver enterprise-grade security to businesses of all sizes. Together, we’re raising the bar for what MSPs can achieve.”