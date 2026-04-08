Genie Bouchard, one of the most recognizable names in professional pickleball and 2014 Wimbledon finalist, has signed a representation deal with Park Place Technologies, a global leader in IT infrastructure services.

Bouchard will represent Park Place Technologies with a logo on her uniform, personal appearances, television commercials and support in broad business development and branding opportunities aligned with her growing presence in professional pickleball and her expanding off-court portfolio.

As a noted world-class athlete who has successfully transitioned from an elite tennis career to becoming a standout competitor on the professional pickleball circuit, Bouchard continues to build her brand as one of the sport’s most influential ambassadors. Known for her competitive drive, entrepreneurial mindset and strong social media following, she represents a new generation of athletes leveraging performance and personality to create meaningful business impact.

“Genie is a dynamic athlete and influencer with global recognition and a forward-thinking approach to her career,” said Chris Adams, President and CEO at Park Place Technologies. “Her professionalism, competitive spirit and business acumen make her an ideal partner as we expand our business service platform.”

Park Place is both the Official Technology Partner of the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association Tour and Major League Pickleball. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. with nearly 70,000 places to play and nearly 20 million participants.

“As the leading player in global IT infrastructure services, Park Place Technologies’ support of both professional and amateur pickleball is another sign of the sport’s rapid growth and growing popularity,” said Genie Bouchard. “Their team understands the value of strong partnerships and long-term vision, and I’m excited to work together to help continue building the sport.”

The partnership reflects Park Place Technologies’ continued investment in its brand and in customer experiences, connecting elite talent with its innovative services and products portfolio. Bouchard is already sporting the company’s logo and hosted an initial “play-with-a-pro” clinic during last month’s Veolia Texas Open. Additional activities, including those tied to next week’s Pickleball Slam 4 to be aired on ESPN on April 15, will be announced.