Guest: Don Ferguson, Partner Area Manager – Western Canada, Ericsson, a global leader specializing in connecting and securing everything from fixed locations and mobile vehicles to IoT devices using cellular broadband technology, specifically 4G LTE and 5G.

Don talks about the growing demand for reliable connectivity as businesses increasingly adopt AI and automation technologies. He highlighted a study indicating that 87% of Canadian organizations view 5G as crucial for successful AI implementation, while emphasizing the rapid evolution of compute needs and the significance of private cellular networks, especially in manufacturing and retail sectors.

