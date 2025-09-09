Guest: Ryan Piotti, DMARC Advisor at Sendmarc, a cybersecurity company that provides a platform to help businesses protect their email domains from phishing, spoofing, and impersonation attacks.

Ryan emphasized the critical importance of DMARC for email security, highlighting that 91% of cyberattacks occur through email and that major providers like Google and Microsoft mandate its use for bulk senders. He pointed out that the absence of DMARC can result in emails not reaching their intended recipients, negatively impacting business operations. Ryan advocated for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to implement DMARC as a proactive strategy to protect against spoofing, build client trust, and enhance their service offerings.

