Ericsson and Future Technologies Venture, LLC announced an expanded collaboration to accelerate deployment of enterprise wireless and private 5G networks across industrial and critical infrastructure sectors in North America.

The collaboration builds on more than 13 years of joint engagement between the companies and reflects a shared conviction: enterprise wireless is becoming a foundational layer enabling AI-driven modernization across physical industries.

As organizations deploy AI into real-world environments; from manufacturing plants and logistics networks to energy infrastructure and transportation systems, they require secure, resilient, and deterministic connectivity capable of supporting real-time data movement between connected devices, edge computing platforms, and centralized cloud systems.

Industrial environments are simultaneously experiencing rapid growth in connected devices, including sensors, cameras, autonomous systems, vehicles, and mobile workers generating operational data that powers AI-driven automation and decision-making.

This shift is creating a growing gap between AI compute capacity and the enterprise networks designed to support it. Many traditional enterprise connectivity architectures were not built to deliver the scale, reliability, and real-time performance required for modern AI-enabled operations.

To address these requirements, organizations are increasingly deploying cellular technologies, including private 5G and enterprise wireless WAN (WWAN), to provide secure, deterministic connectivity across complex operational environments.

Through the expanded collaboration, Ericsson will provide enterprise wireless and private cellular technologies while Future Technologies delivers systems integration expertise spanning strategy, architecture, deployment, and lifecycle services.

Future Technologies will serve as a systems integrator for enterprise wireless transformation initiatives, helping organizations design and deploy modern connectivity environments across sectors including energy, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and enterprise campus environments.

Ericsson and Future Technologies have collaborated for more than 13 years across thousands of deployments throughout North America. The partnership builds on more than $150 million in cumulative joint engagement value, spanning public cellular modernization, private cellular deployments, industrial wireless WAN initiatives, and large-scale enterprise connectivity transformation programs.

The companies have already collaborated on enterprise wireless deployments supporting manufacturing environments, industrial facilities, and large-scale sports and entertainment venues where secure connectivity enables real-time operational data and advanced digital applications.