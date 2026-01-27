Syncro and IT teams and IRONSCALES, an AI-driven email security leader, announced a new partnership to simplify how MSPs purchase, provision and bill robust email security solutions.

Now available through the Syncro Marketplace, the IRONSCALES adaptive email security solution can be provisioned instantly for clients, with consolidated billing through Syncro’s Universal Billing model. This integration eliminates the need for multiple vendor portals and invoices, helping MSPs reduce administrative overhead, save time and deliver advanced email threat protection quickly and efficiently.

“MSPs want enterprise-grade security without enterprise-grade complexity,” said Andy Cormier, channel chief, Syncro. “Our partnership with IRONSCALES delivers powerful, AI-driven email security that integrates seamlessly with MSP workflows, paired with a zero-touch billing experience. Licenses are automatically mapped, automatically invoiced and fully managed through Syncro. There are no spreadsheets, no portal hopping and no month-end reconciliation.”

IRONSCALES is an AI-driven, self-learning email security platform that protects organizations from advanced threats, including phishing, business email compromise (BEC), account takeover (ATO) and deepfake-powered attacks by combining adaptive AI with human insights. Its cloud-native architecture deploys in minutes, integrates with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace and continuously detects and remediates threats that legacy security tools often miss.

Through the partnership, MSPs can purchase and provision the IRONSCALES AI-driven email security platform directly through the Syncro Marketplace, with licensing and charges managed through Syncro’s Universal Billing. This allows MSPs to deliver protection against phishing, business email compromise and account takeover attacks while simplifying deployment and ongoing management.

“The integration with Syncro expands how MSPs deliver essential email security through the RMM and billing workflows they already use,” said Eyal Benishti, CEO of IRONSCALES. “It helps MSPs deploy protection faster while reducing operational overhead.”

The IRONSCALES product portfolio is now available to all Syncro Marketplace users. For more information, a joint Syncro-IRONSCALES webinar will take place on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 2pm ET / 10am PT, providing a deeper look at the capabilities and benefits. Interested parties can click here to register.