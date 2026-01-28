Cequence Security’s Gus Siefker and Sydney Weber outlined a mission-critical shift toward protecting global brands from the “automated arms race” of bot-driven fraud and sophisticated AI agents. By leveraging advanced behavioral analytics, Cequence is helping Fortune 50 companies transition from reactive defenses to predictive, outcome-oriented security models. This technical evolution is mirrored by a strategic pivot in their go-to-market strategy, which now prioritizes a “quality over quantity” channel model focused on deep, in-person enablement for an elite group of partners. Ultimately, the 2026 market leadership belongs to those who solve the “AI paradox” by moving away from isolated product sales and toward delivering unified, business-aligned defenses that secure the entire API and application lifecycle.

