LevelBlue announced a strategic partnership with Fortra, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions. This collaboration integrates Fortra’s best-in-class solutions with LevelBlue’s elite managed services, delivering a comprehensive security offering designed to combat the evolving threat landscape.

The partnership marks a major milestone in LevelBlue’s mission to deliver world-class, proactive cybersecurity and secure what’s next for its clients, while also representing a significant step forward in Fortra’s evolution as a channel-first company focused on empowering resellers, service providers, and distributors to deliver its solutions.

As part of this long-term partnership, LevelBlue will acquire the managed services of Fortra’s Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Web Application Firewall (WAF) solutions. LevelBlue’s expanded MDR platform, strengthened through recent acquisitions, will provide Alert Logic’s client base with access to a larger global footprint, broader threat telemetry, and accelerated detection and response across complex environments. In parallel, Fortra will become one of LevelBlue’s leading cybersecurity partners, making its best-in-class software and platforms available to LevelBlue’s global client base.

Fortra’s technologies complement and extend LevelBlue’s existing strengths across data security, brand protection, email security, and offensive security, adding additional depth, optionality, and specialization for LevelBlue clients. Together, LevelBlue and Fortra will provide clients with greater choice, broader coverage across the attack surface, and improved security outcomes, all delivered through LevelBlue’s managed services model.

“Through the addition of Fortra’s Alert Logic MDR services and its role as a leading technology partner, LevelBlue further cements its position as the most complete cybersecurity services partner for businesses,” said Bob McCullen, Chairman and CEO of LevelBlue. “LevelBlue is redefining what it means to be a managed security provider, combining world-class human expertise with AI-powered, platform-led services, to give clients faster detection, smarter response, and long-lasting resilience against threats. We couldn’t be more excited about the broader partnership with Fortra, whose leading offensive and defensive security solutions will be instrumental in our mission to deliver true defense in depth for enterprises, governments, and partners globally.”

This partnership further reinforces LevelBlue’s position as the global pure-play leader in MDR and managed cybersecurity services, while underscoring Fortra’s role as a global leader in cybersecurity software and solutions. Following the launch of Fortra’s new partner program, Fortra Protect, last year, the partnership with LevelBlue further illustrates Fortra’s commitment to work with the world’s best service providers and channel experts to serve cyber clients.

“We are thrilled to partner closely with LevelBlue. They are rapidly emerging as one of the leading managed security services providers in the market, and I am confident that our Alert Logic customers are in good hands,” said Matt Reck, CEO of Fortra. “We are also very excited to be partnering more broadly with LevelBlue. In the incredibly fast-paced cybersecurity market, this combined offering puts the full power of Fortra’s world-class products and LevelBlue’s expertise and exceptional global SOC into our shared customers’ hands, providing them unmatched cybersecurity risk mitigation, scale, and simplicity.”