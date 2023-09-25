It’s that time of the year again! Now in our 8th year in the United Kingdom!

VARs and MSPs are invited to take the assessment if they wish to be eligible for the 2023 Britain’s 50 Best Managed Managed IT Companies Awards. Deadline is November 15, 2023. Top 50 Winners will be announced on December 14, 2023.

Sure winning the award is an outstanding achievement and recognition that can help you on so many levels, but just taking the assessment to confidentially benchmark your best practices is the primary reason for taking the assessment as it will help you to improve year over year. It’s what thousands of VARs and MSPs leverage every year to improve their business!

See www.bestmanageditcompanies.com to learn more and take the assessment.

While you are doing the assessment, please take two minutes to tell your favourite vendor and distributor that they did good in supporting you in 2023. You simply have to vote for your favourites. On December 14, we tally the votes and the companies with the most votes win the Reseller Choice Award.

Vote Here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/UKRCA2023

Looking forward to announcing the winners on December 14