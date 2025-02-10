The 50 Best Managed IT Companies is all about how well you run your business. Best practices never remain best forever so, how do you know if you are actually running your business on the BEST practices? Answer: The Best Managed IT Companies Assessment.

As you know, being an MSP is a complex and demanding profession. For over a decade, we have been working on this assessment with over 40 channel business coaches who developed approximately 230 questions. We update it every year to reflect the latest business conditions.

Businesses can improve their best practice scores by analyzing the results after taking the assessment. Sometimes, just by simply asking themselves and honestly answering these questions can lead to significant improvement. As many have told us “It’s the first time I have a list of the right questions that I could ask myself and team about the business”. These are different questions from the financial perspective. Yes, you can learn a lot about a business by analyzing the numbers, and you MUST do that too, but that is only part of the story!

Top business coaches will tell you that knowing your strengths and weaknesses is one of the most important steps in figuring out how to improve your business. Many channel partners continue to benefit from this assessment to benchmark and improve their business practices throughout the years.

While thousands take this assessment, we can only give out awards to the top 50 scores annually. We are considering bumping this up to 100 from the feedback we are getting.

It’s truly a cool recognition and it comes with some extra perks:

You receive the prestigious award at the annual awards’ gala while networking with your peers

It validates your business practices and provides indications on where you can improve

Gives you something big to celebrate with your employees for doing a great job

Helps in marketing and selling as everyone wants to do business with companies that operate on best practices

Could give you some leverage with suppliers

In today’s AI-Powered digital-first era, the evaluation questions are continually being refined to meet the ever-changing demands of businesses. We believe it’s important for all channel partners to take this test, and with translation tools, it should be easy for them to understand in any language. At the very least, this tool will help anyone to start asking the right questions that impact their business. There is no cost to take this assessment or get your results.

This is something that we offer every channel partner in the world as pat of our mission to help the channel to become bigger, better, stronger and smarter!

We use some private AI and quite frankly, it’s doing a lot more than when we first started over a decade ago. The end game is to offer an online business practice assessment platform that can be used to benchmark and guild any channel partner towards better business practices. Some of the assessment is still manual as we review your digital and social footprint, but we hope to automate some of that in the future. We got big plans to keep on helping our channel community!

If any channel partner would like help in their business, we offer two options – join a peer-group at www.channelpartneralliance.com or ask us to recommend an experienced local business coach. If you’re not sure that joining a peer-group can help improve your business, then test it by experiencing one of our free Mastermind Peer Groups sessions – we offer virtual and in-person sessions at www.channelnext.ca

Here are a few ideas for winners of this award to amplify their message:

Take pics with your award and post on all social media – tag everyone and ensure your clients see it

Do a press release (maybe your AI can help you) and send to your local news outlets

Publish a blog

Get a news interview with eChannelNEWS

Ask about how you can leverage something we call “digital waterfall” to amplify on all social media platforms

Add award logo to all your marketing materials, website and email signatures

Ask us if you are not sure what to do

Here is a slide show of pics of the Awards Gala! (Save the date for next year February 5, 2026 in Toronto)

Awards pics are posted here!

Companies that score in the top 50 earn a Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Award.

Here are the winners for 2024 (in alphabetical order):

360Visibility

Access Group

Accurate Network Services

ASCA Office

Avenir IT

B4 Networks

Bralin Technology Solutions

CDN Technologies

Clear Concepts

Commerx Computer Systems

CopperTree Solutions

Ctech

Data Integrity

Digital Ngenuity

E-Tech

Expera IT

F12

Final Frontiers

Fusion Computing

GAMtech

Hub Technology Group

Infinite IT

Insight Canada

IT Weapons, IT Services div. of Konica Minolta

ITI

Keeran Networks

Logix Data Products

MicroAge Belleville

MicroAge Drummond Informatique

MicroAge Kingston

MicroAge Laval

MicroAge Peterborough/Whitby

MicroAge Quebec

MicroAge Regina

MicroAge Rimouski

MicroAge Sault Ste Marie

MIT Consulting

Mofco

MSP Corp

Netcotech

Optimus Tech Solutions

Partner IT

PCI Services

Pluto Micro

ProserveIT

Red Rhino

Riopel Consultant

Sentryon IT

SHI

SIRKIT

Skycomp

SolutionStack

Stoneworks

Sure Systems

SureFire IT Solutions

Synergy IT Solutions

TheITeam

Tuor Networks

VBS IT

This is part of our mission to help channel partners to become bigger, better, stronger and smarter (by simply improving their business practices).

See you next year! Save the date! February 5th, 2026

