Hudson Technology, a leading Toronto-based managed service provider and technology consulting firm, announced the successful completion of its acquisition of RestWell Technology, a specialized firm focusing on Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) within the cybersecurity sector. This strategic merger positions Hudson Technology as a comprehensive cybersecurity partner for businesses across Canada, ideally equipped to navigate today’s rapidly evolving digital threat landscape.

Julian spoke about the recent acquisition with James Evershed, CEO, Hudson Technology and Daniel Zborovski, Founder of RestWell Technology, President / CISO, Hudson Technology. James provided insights into the company’s transition from hardware services to a broader range of IT solutions, highlighting the growing trend of clients moving to private cloud environments and the introduction of a virtual CISO service to address security concerns.

The discussion shifted to the current state of cybersecurity, emphasizing the importance of educating business owners about cybersecurity risks and compliance frameworks. He noted the significance of recent Canadian legislation that mandates accountability for data management practices, advocating for comprehensive incident response plans and tabletop exercises to prepare for potential data breaches. The conversation also addressed the transformative impact of AI on cybersecurity, stressing the need for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to engage with clients on AI strategies and data privacy management, while also acknowledging the challenges posed by sophisticated cybercriminals.