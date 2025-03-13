ESET Canada is proud to announce the winners of its 2024 Canadian Partner of the Year Awards, recognizing the outstanding achievements and contributions of our reseller ecosystem, which contributed to our above-market SMB growth and success in the past year.

2024 Highlights:

Services Growth : ESET Canada saw a remarkable 70% increase in services over the previous year, driven by the adoption of ESET Managed Detection and Response (MDR), providing 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and incident response.

: ESET Canada saw a remarkable 70% increase in services over the previous year, driven by the adoption of ESET Managed Detection and Response (MDR), providing 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and incident response. MSP Business : Our MSP business thrived with double-digit growth as we onboarded new partners, and as more partners looked to standardize on our most robust cloud offerings, thanks to the opening of our Canadian data centre.

: Our MSP business thrived with double-digit growth as we onboarded new partners, and as more partners looked to standardize on our most robust cloud offerings, thanks to the opening of our Canadian data centre. Customer loyalty: ESET Canada achieved it’s target benchmark for renewals, which highlights our strong customer loyalty and satisfaction among the more than 10,000 Canadian businesses we protect.

“Our partners in 2024 truly embraced our Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services,” said Cameron Leetham, Director of Channel Partnerships. “They recognized MDR as a powerful way to deliver exceptional value, leveraging top-tier threat intelligence to secure SMBs across Canada. These businesses, often short-staffed, benefited greatly from our partners’ dedication. The partners we honor today have seen significant growth from happy customers who experienced firsthand the effectiveness of ESET’s services in preventing and stopping breaches.”

2024 Partner of the Year Awards: ESET Canada is thrilled to present the winners of this year’s Partner of the Year Awards: