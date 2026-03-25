NEW YORK – At its Intel Pro Day event, the chipmaking giant unveiled a slate of advanced commercial client solutions for business PCs, spanning laptops to high‑end workstations. Central to the announcement was a new line of Core Ultra Series 3 vPro processors featuring enhanced security, AI‑driven manageability, and streamlined fleet‑service activation. Intel also introduced new Intel Arc Pro B‑Series GPUs and Xeon 600 workstation processors.

David Feng, Intel Vice President of the Client Computing Group and GM of PC Segments, told eChannelNews that this new lineup of CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs could trigger an unprecedented refresh cycle across the channel.

“From a commercial perspective, this brings 10x better performance to the market, providing a new level of refresh opportunity because the performance versus four‑plus‑year‑old PCs will be unmatched,” he said.

Feng noted that battery life improvements alone could be transformative, with up to 27 hours of video streaming and nine hours of Microsoft Teams usage.

Industry analyst Pat Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy in Austin, Texas, reported that enterprise buyers are already navigating a major PC refresh cycle driven by rising demands for security, manageability, and workload flexibility. He added that organizations are increasingly prioritizing long‑term value, workload‑specific systems, silicon choice, and consistent deployment across distributed environments.

Feng provided eChannelNews with performance comparisons against four‑year‑old systems. Business users should expect:

• Over 30% faster single‑ and multi‑thread performance

• Up to 30% higher productivity

• Up to 80% better graphics performance

• Up to 4x AI performance

At the event, Intel showcased more than 125 purpose‑built designs aimed at addressing the needs of enterprise, education, government, and SMB customers.

According to Intel, the Core Ultra Series 3 is the first commercial PC platform built on Intel 18A technology, featuring integrated AI acceleration. Feng said the rapid rise of AI made it clear that the future of computing will be hybrid, with new devices focused on boosting productivity.

“New models will be thin and powerful, leading to many productivity gains in areas such as photo editing, web app generation, video editing, and overall AI performance,” he said.

Combined with the latest Intel vPro enhancements, these advancements may reshape expectations for managed PCs handled by channel partners—from deployment to security to intelligent fleet operations.

Also introduced at Intel Pro Day was vPro Intelligence with Device IQ, which brings AI‑driven analytics to proactively detect, diagnose, and resolve device issues. This capability is expected to reduce downtime for channel partners managing PC fleets.

Intel has also added a turnkey Software‑as‑a‑Service activation tool integrated with Microsoft Intune. Security enhancements include Intel Total Storage Encryption for Microsoft BitLocker and AI‑based threat detection through Intel Threat Detection Technology (DTECT).

Jen Larson, Intel’s GM of Commercial Client Segment, said intelligence is a major pillar of the new lineup.

“Additions such as Device IQ collect PC telemetry data and, with AI, integrate it into the overall digital user experience. The battery‑life diagnostics tool gives IT a report to better optimize device performance, and the integration with Intune and the partner portal now provides more tools for partners,” Larson said.

Commercial PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Intel vPro will be available starting at the end of March.