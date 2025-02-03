The two global cybersecurity pioneers who have created and redefined services and technology solutions for fighting cyberattacks today announced the completion of Sophos’ acquisition of Secureworks. Secureworks is worth around $859 million after the all-cash sale.

With this acquisition, Sophos has become the top pure-play cybersecurity supplier of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, serving over 28,000 enterprises of all sizes globally. Sophos will be able to give an unprecedented security operations platform, complete with hundreds of built-in integrations for adaptive protection, detection, and response to cyberattacks. The open and scalable platform assists enterprises, particularly those with varied IT estates, in safeguarding existing and future technology investments, resulting in improved operational efficiencies and return on cybersecurity spend. Sophos X-Ops has expanded its threat intelligence and security services with the acquisition of the Secureworks Counter Threat Unit, security operations, and consulting teams.

As a channel-first cybersecurity supplier, Sophos remains committed to providing cutting-edge security services and technology that enable our global reseller, Managed Service supplier (MSP), and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) communities. This involves broadening their reach, improving operational scalability, and strengthening defenses for the numerous enterprises that require the ability to effectively defend against today’s frequent and complex cyberattacks.

“The market is embracing MDR as a clear means to deliver positive cybersecurity outcomes, and this has meant rapid growth in the category,” says Joe Levy, CEO, Sophos. “Sophos is distinguished by our highly developed competencies in ransomware detection, malware analysis, and threat actor tradecraft. With the addition of Secureworks, our expanded services and product portfolio will provide even better end-to-end security solutions, including identity threat detection and response (ITDR), next-generation SIEM, and managed risk, all on a single open platform.”