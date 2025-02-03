We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

Colin Hammond, Managing Director of Heron IT, shared his professional journey from the shipping industry to establishing Heron IT 15 years ago, emphasizing a client-centric approach that addresses the practical needs of end-users. He outlined the company’s focus on managed services, particularly utilizing Microsoft 365 for its flexibility and cost-effectiveness, while integrating third-party systems for backup and cybersecurity. Colin highlighted the importance of cyber awareness training for users, comparing them to goalkeepers in soccer, and discussed the rising interest in AI among customers seeking cost-reduction strategies. He noted that while AI applications are currently basic, he anticipates significant advancements in the next few years.

To see the full story and a complete list of all winners, visit https://www.e-channelnews.com/2024-britains-reseller-choice-awards-and-50-best-managed-it-companies/