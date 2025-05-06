

SonicWall unveiled a full suite of products and services purpose-built to empower and meet the evolving needs of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their customers with end-to-end cyber protection and profitable service expansion. At the core of this unveiling are new next-generation mid-range and high-end firewalls (NGFW) built for medium-sized businesses with embedded advanced threat protection.

These new offerings include Managed Protection Service Suite (MPSS) Firewall Management with 24/7 monitoring that allows MSPs of any size to offer managed firewall services backed by SonicWall’s SonicSentry Network Operations Center (NOC) team. Purpose-built for MSPs is the cloud-native SonicPlatform, which dramatically reduces cyber exposure, simplifies operations, and maximizes visibility, all backed by expert, always-on security teams and reinforced by a groundbreaking cyber warranty.

“SonicWall’s new standard for cybersecurity marks a pivotal moment in our evolution as an innovator expanding into a platform-based cybersecurity leader,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bob VanKirk. “As we continue to listen to our partners and evolve with their changing needs, we are consolidating fragmented tools into one secure, scalable, and smart platform. With this launch, we are bringing together industry-leading firewall threat performance, cloud-based ZTNA to replace legacy VPNs, co-managed NOC and SOC services and an industry-first cybersecurity warranty so MSPs have every tool they need to ensure the businesses they serve are safe, in a scalable and cost-effective way.”

Solutions for Simplified, Scalable Cybersecurity

SonicWall is bringing together the tools MSPs need to deliver layered, AI-driven security, from next-generation firewalls and endpoint protection to secure remote access and advanced policy control, managed in one intuitive interface.

Designed to eliminate fragmented tools and reduce operational complexity, SonicWall is making it easier than ever for MSPs to offer secure, scalable and smart solutions:

Secure:

Next-Generation Firewalls (NSa 2800/3800) : Mid-enterprise, high-performance NGFW built for more demanding SMB environments with advanced threat protection.

: Mid-enterprise, high-performance NGFW built for more demanding SMB environments with advanced threat protection. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) : Raising the bar relative to implementation and ease of use, with one-click ZTNA connector for secure, simple, policy-based access with dramatically improved network performance and security versus legacy VPN.

: Raising the bar relative to implementation and ease of use, with one-click ZTNA connector for secure, simple, policy-based access with dramatically improved network performance and security versus legacy VPN. Managed Protection Service Suite (MPSS): Backed by SonicSentry NOC team the new MPSS bundle extends our partner’s bench with a team of network security professionals to ensure firewalls are configured, deployed and updated correctly to provide the best threat protection possible. MPSS is a must have service from SonicWall that will fast become the industry standard for firewall management.

Scalable:

NSM 3.0: SaaS and on-premises platform offering unparalleled visibility and efficiency with harmonized cloud/on-box management.

Smart:

SonicPlatform: A unified, cloud-native platform for centralizing management of all SonicWall appliances, services, and third-party integrations.

A unified, cloud-native platform for centralizing management of all SonicWall appliances, services, and third-party integrations. SonicWall AI for Monitoring & Insight (SAMI): Embedded AI/automation to streamline management, speed resolution, and reduce alert fatigue.

“Over the past two years, we’ve focused on listening to our partners and addressing their challenges as cyberattacks accelerate, response times lag, and cybersecurity solutions grow increasingly complex,” said SonicWall Chief Product Officer Peter Burke. “As a result, we have made dramatic improvements to the features and scalability of our firewall management platform and integrated them into a unified platform for account, security and network management that should simplify use and make partners more efficient. By consolidating end-to-end management and delivering key capabilities for scale and security, we’re empowering partners to focus on growth, expanding their services, increasing profitability, and delivering greater value to their customers.”

Peace of Mind with 24/7 Support and Industry-First Cyber Warranty

The launch includes enhanced support through SonicSentry, SonicWall’s global Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) team, and MPSS. Built for MSPs, these co-managed services allow them to profitably deepen their bench and extend their service capabilities with 24×7 monitoring, health checks, patch management, and optimized firewall deployment.

Security is no longer just about protection; it’s about trust and resilience. When combined with SonicWall’s partnership with Cysurance, SonicWall deployments can qualify for a tiered cyber warranty of up to $1 million, the industry’s first offering of its kind. Qualified devices come with a $100K cyber warranty, while managed deployments through MPSS double that protection —offering up to $200K in coverage for eligible customers.

“SonicWall’s MPSS, will allow MSPs to deliver top-tier security to customers without the burden of constant firewall management,” said Meriplex Channel Manager Greg Starr. “By offloading the complexities of firewall management, SonicWall partners will be able to deliver premium security services backed by 24/7 expert support and enhanced cyber warranty protection. This not only strengthens client trust but also opens new revenue opportunities for us as a partner, allowing us to scale and grow more efficiently.”

MSPs and SMBs Scale and Succeed

SonicWall’s next-generation solutions are designed with the unique needs of MSPs in mind:

Multi-Tenant Architecture : Manage multiple clients efficiently through one platform.

: Manage multiple clients efficiently through one platform. Flexible Subscription Licensing : Monthly/annual options support the MSSP model.

: Monthly/annual options support the MSSP model. Ecosystem Integration : Seamless third-party integrations for operational efficiency.

: Seamless third-party integrations for operational efficiency. End-to-End Coverage: From endpoint to edge, SonicWall delivers centralized protection and compliance.

With this comprehensive announcement, SonicWall continues its history of innovation providing products and services that support our channel partners need to scale securely, profitably, and with confidence.

For more information, visit: www.sonicwall.com.