Andy Cormier is Channel Chief at Syncro, where he leads strategic initiatives with Syncro’s partners, ensuring their needs are met through innovative, AI-driven solutions that maximize profitability. With a deep understanding of the MSP landscape, Andy has built, grown, and successfully exited his own MSP business, consulted for hundreds of others, and helped shape leading MSP platforms. He is also the author of So You Want To Be An MSP, offering actionable insights for thriving in a sales-driven model.

In this discussion, we learned about Andy’s journey and strategic vision for Synchro MSP, where he shared insights from his five-year tenure. He emphasized Synchro’s innovative approach, which includes per technician pricing and a month-to-month contract model, both designed to alleviate financial pressures on growing MSPs. Andy noted that Synchro has maintained a consistent record of customer satisfaction, never experiencing a down month in its seven-year history, which he attributes to its customer-first ethos.