Ekco, a leading security-first managed service provider, has announced the acquisition of Predatech, a Manchester-based cyber security consultancy specialising in penetration testing and assurance services. The move expands Ekco’s cyber security capabilities in the UK and establishes a new office for the firm in the North-West, reinforcing its position as a trusted cyber security partner for businesses.

In this discussion, Lee Driver, VP of Managed Security Services at Ekco, highlighted the company’s commitment to integrating security into its managed services since its founding in 2016. Jason Johnson, co-founder of Predatech, shared his transition from finance to cybersecurity, emphasizing the importance of high-quality, customer-focused services. The conversation underscored the critical role of cybersecurity in protecting financial assets, especially in light of increasing cyber threats targeting the retail and luxury sectors.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of security awareness among employees and implementing basic cyber hygiene practices.