Chris White, CRO at Zimperium, shared his career journey and emphasized the importance of a comprehensive go-to-market strategy that integrates the partner ecosystem. He also highlighted the value of a consultative approach and problem-solving mentality in serving customers’ needs.

He also presented the challenges faced by partners in understanding the mobile security landscape and the importance of evolving their services and advisory programs. He also delved into the complexities of the cybersecurity industry, particularly focusing on the challenges and aspirations of platform companies.

Chris also mentioned our recent interview with David Natker which you can access here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/channel-leader-interview-david-natker/