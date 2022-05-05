Bad actors are well-known for seizing any opportunity to obtain sensitive information. Recently, complex malicious attacks have originated from countries engaged in wartime conflicts. Aside from physical warfare, both NATO countries and Russia have been involved in a dedicated cyberwarfare programme.

As these attacks spread beyond the battlefield, cybersecurity training company CybeReady is providing advice on how to defend IT operations against such attacks, which have become increasingly effective due to the large number of employees working from home.

