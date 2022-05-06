ViewSonic Canada announced strong first quarter performance driven by demand for its visual solutions across hybrid work and EdTech markets. In the transition back to the office and classroom, visual engagement solutions that connect people wherever they are, have proven to be critical enablers. This demand accompanies ViewSonic’s best-in-class partner program and one of the industry’s widest arrays of visual solutions encompassing hardware, software, service integration and best-in-class support. To support accelerating market demand, the ViewSonic Partner Program has been continually expanded with financial rewards and incentives to help drive partner growth at every stage of business.

“With 40% year-over-year growth, and 33% year-over-year for the quarter, our visual solutions are proven enablers for anywhere operations, digital learning and creating the digital spaces that are so essential for collaboration, content creation and sharing,” says Deidre Deacon, General Manager and Channel Chief for ViewSonic Canada. “From our strong partner network and robust inventory to more competitive pricing and expanded channel programs, we’ve exceeded growth expectations in Q1 and are on track for continued performance as we look towards closing the second half. Creating more opportunities for national, regional and market-focused VARs is our focus as we deepen our reach into growth markets for visual solutions and help drive partner profitability.”

In the first quarter, ViewSonic introduced a range of new visual solutions across all categories including commercial displays, interactive flat panel displays and whiteboarding software, desktop and gaming monitors, and projection display systems. The company’s depth and breadth of displays include the latest interactive and touch technology, in screen sizes for every application – from 15”to 98”. The company also expanded its bounty programs to include both virtual and in-person demo options that can be booked online 24/7, providing even more flexibility and paths for partners to build margin.

Gartner forecasts that by the end of 2023, 40% of organizations will move to anywhere operations blending virtual and physical experiences for increased productivity and customer reach. With its breadth of collaboration solutions that unlock the potential of anywhere collaboration and distributed workflows, ViewSonic and its partners are positioned for continued growth. Financial incentives at the core of its channel program provides ViewSonic’s partners with monthly rewards and rebates on focused lines of business, volume pricing opportunities and access to extensive digital resources through an accessible, easy to use online partner portal.

“As the pandemic subsides, innovative new digital spaces where people can interact are emerging across hybrid work, e-learning and commercial markets,” says Deacon. “We’re only starting to scratch the surface on realizing the true potential of collaboration solutions in connecting people in these new digital spaces, driving content creation, sharing and productivity. To support this innovation and enable continued growth, we’re expanding our national sales team with the addition of a new senior team member. Based in Vancouver, B.C., Don Kwan will support help us reach aggressive revenue targets in enterprise, commercial and education sectors for the western region. With a strong first quarter in the books and a track record of year-over-year growth, our team couldn’t be better positioned or more excited for the opportunities ahead.”



ViewSonic Partner Program

VieViewSonic is a partner-first company, with a strong global partner network and diverse multi-source supply chain uniquely positions it as a vendor of choice within today’s enterprise, education, commercial and consumer markets. For more information or to join the ViewSonic Partner Program, click here.

Source: ViewSonic