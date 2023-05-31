Google recently announced a passwordless solution for all Google accounts. Google users will now be able to more easily access their accounts without having to remember a complex password. These Passkeys, which will deploy in the form of face and fingerprint recognition, are stored locally on a device making them more secure than a password, and a blockade for cyber attacks.

For companies that use Google Cloud for internal operations, this change should at least ease concerns about data breaches and leaks, but what else should business leaders be aware of as the passwordless future gets closer?

Wursta’s CISO and Global VP of Security and Managed Services, Pete Hoff share insights on the topic and what it means for small and medium-sized businesses’ cybersecurity strategies moving forward.

