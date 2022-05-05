MSPs understand that improving the cyber security of their customers (and themselves) is mission critical. Failure here is not an option.

With more than 4,000 cyber security vendors in the market, how do you select the right mix? How do you stay on top of the latest cyber security solutions for yourselves and your clients? How will you prevent the next cyber attack from happening? What will you do when you or our client is breached?

This event will answer the important questions by first helping you to improve your security posture immediately!

Check out Devolutions at www.devolutions.net