Keeper Security, a leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, introduced two major privileged access capabilities now available in the Keeper platform: Time-Limited Access and Self-Destructing Records. Designed for encrypted record access and sharing, these features provide new methods to quickly and securely elevate access and revoke access rights after they have been granted – vastly reducing the gradual accumulation of unnecessary privileges and reducing the potential attack surface for organizations.

Marcia Dempster, VP of Channel Sales, Americas, and Craig Lurey, co-founder and CTO of Keeper Security, provided an overview of Keeper Security’s offerings, and the concept of zero trust and its application in their product, emphasizing the importance of providing access and control over infrastructure while maintaining security. They also discussed the importance of cybersecurity and the concept of self-destructing records, which allows for secure sharing of sensitive information.

Keeper also won Best Password Management Award at our recent Reseller Choice Awards in February. See: https://www.e-channelnews.com/eseller-choice-and-women-in-tech-awards-2023-for-canada-are/